Ancelotti has revealed his plans for the upcoming season

Carlo Ancelotti has responded to rumors about his potential departure from Real Madrid next summer.

Earlier, there were reports in the media suggesting that the Italian coach could take charge of the Brazilian national team.

Ancelotti has confirmed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made it clear that they will be fighting for victory in the UEFA Champions League again next year.

It's worth noting that Real Madrid suffered a 0-4 defeat to Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final. Additionally, the team was unable to secure the La Liga title.