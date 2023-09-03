The former Manchester United and Chelsea player will continue his career in Japan

Former Manchester United and Chelsea player Juan Mata has moved to Japan, BBC reports.

The Spanish footballer will continue his career in Vissel Kobe. By the way, another player of the Spanish national team Andreas Iniesta and David Villa played for this team. Juan Mata became a free agent, other details of the contract have not been disclosed. Last season, the 35-year-old player spent in Turkey, where he helped Galatasaray become the champion of the country. However, Mata rarely got into the main team. He played 18 matches for Galatasaray, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Mata is a pupil of Madrid football, but in 2007 he moved to Valencia. Juan played four seasons for the "Bats" and moved to Chelsea in 2011. The Spaniard played 82 matches for the Blues and scored 18 goals. After three years in London, in January 2014, Mata moved to Manchester United for £37 million. In 2022, his contract expired and Juan moved to Galatasaray.

We will remind that Johnny Evans returned to Manchester United.