Jonny Evans has returned to Manchester United Photo: https://twitter.com/ManUtd

Manchester United has signed a one-year contract with John Evans, having provided the club's website.

The football player of the national team of Northern Ireland turned to Old Trafford after the break of eight. Evans, declaring that the radio will turn to Manchester, the month is for the new home. The club and the fan shaped him as a person and this is the place where he became a football player. Не added that I was worthy of practicing with the coaching staff and that team for an hour of preparation. Evans impatiently checks his ability to help the team.

John Morse, director of Manchester United stating: “Jonny is a winner who has experienced everything in the game. These characteristics are invaluable to the culture that we’re building here. His attitude and work ethic are second to none and Erik and the coaching staff know he’s someone they can rely on whenever needed this season”.

They welcome the player back to his home club.

John Evans has been to Manchester United for this season. Winning in 198 matches, he managed to win three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the Champions League. After leaving Manchester United, he spent three seasons at West Bromwich and five seasons at Leicester City, where he won the FA Cup.

We will remind that today Manchester United has already signed Sergio Reguilon.

