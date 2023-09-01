RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester United took a Tottenham player on loan

Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon has joined Manchester United on loan, the club's website reported. The player will play for the "Red Devils" until the end of the season.

The player said that you need to be ready for everything and he could not refuse such a chance to play for Manchester United. Sergio talked to the manager and understood his role in the new club.

"I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities," the player added.

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said that as soon as they found out that the position of left-back needed to be strengthened, they immediately began to consider several options. He added that Regilon has all the necessary qualities to help Manchester this season.

"He has good experience in both the Premier League and in European competitions, so he is ready to come into the squad and perform straight away", - John Murtough.

The Spaniard played for Real Madrid, Sevilla, Atlético and Tottenham. In total, he played 230 matches in these clubs. Regilon wins the Europa League and the Club World Cup.

