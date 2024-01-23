RU RU NG NG KE KE
The first finalist of the Carabao Cup has been determined

The second Carabao Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Middlesbrough has concluded. The match took place on Tuesday, the 23rd of January, in London.

Chelsea decisively settled the matter of the match winner and finalist in the first half. Howson's own goal in the 15th minute initiated the Blue's resounding victory. In the initial 45 minutes, Enzo Fernández, Axel Disasi, and Cole Palmer all found the net. The teams headed into halftime with a scoreline of 4-0.

In the second half, Chelsea showed no signs of letting up. Cole Palmer secured a brace, scoring in the 77th minute, and four minutes later, the tally reached an emphatic 6-0. Madueke also contributed a goal in this fixture. Middlesbrough managed to score a consolation goal towards the end of the match, with Morgan Rogers registering a successful strike.

Chelsea triumphed over Middlesbrough with a resounding 6-1 in this encounter, and with an aggregate score of 6-2 over two matches. Consequently, Pochettino's team advances to the EFL Cup final.

