RU RU NG NG
Main News The Cyprus Championship was stopped due to a referee strike

The Cyprus Championship was stopped due to a referee strike

Football news Today, 05:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The Cyprus Championship was stopped due to a referee strike The Cyprus Championship was stopped due to a referee strike

The referees of the Cyprus Championship announced an indefinite strike. This happened after a car belonging to the mother of one of them was set on fire.

According to Parikiak newspaper, due to the strike, the Cyprus Football Association has suspended top division games in the country.

The organization fully supported the arbitrators, who demand strengthened security measures for themselves and their families.

The incident itself occurred on the morning of September 18, when unknown persons set fire to the car of the mother of referee Menelaos Antonio. The police have already begun to investigate the incident.

Antoniou was a referee in the match between Aris and Paphos (1:1). The next match of the tournament between Salamina and Ethnikosa has been postponed indefinitely due to a referee strike caused by "repeated malicious acts" against them, according to the local football association (CFA).

In a statement, the CFA has already warned that judges will not return to work "until further notice".

It should be noted that this incident was the latest in a series of attacks. In June, unknown persons blew up the building of the Cyprus Referees Association, and in 2020, the bombing of a referee’s car has already led to the suspension of football for a week.

Related teams and leagues
1. Division Cyprus
Popular news
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Today, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Mkhitaryan spoke about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh Football news Today, 05:29 There was a fight in the Manchester United dressing room Football news Today, 05:00 The Cyprus Championship was stopped due to a referee strike Football news Today, 04:40 Barcelona achieved their fifth victory in a row, the statistics are impressive Football news Today, 04:00 John Terry wants to buy Chelsea shares Football news Today, 03:30 Klopp praised the choice of new coach for the German national team Football news Today, 03:00 The Italian Championship saw its first coaching resignation of the season Football news Today, 02:50 “A complete mess”: Chelsea player’s coach spoke about the team’s big problems Football news Today, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Today, 02:03 It became known when Messi could play for Inter Miami
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Real vs Union prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Lens prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Braga vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs PSV prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Benfica vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023