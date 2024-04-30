Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game Win Stellenbosch Odds: 1.51 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, May 1st, a match from the 27th round of the Premier League of South Africa will unfold between Stellenbosch and Golden Arrows. The game is set to commence at 17:30 Central European Time, and the prognosticators at Dailysports have curated a forecast for this encounter.

Stellenbosch

A frontrunner in the current season of the Premier League of South Africa, Stellenbosch presently occupies the second position in the league table, amassing 46 points after 25 rounds of the championship. Their lead over the nearest pursuer is not substantial - merely three points. Consequently, Stellenbosch cannot afford to relax, as any slip-up could allow Orlando Pirates, currently in third place, to close the gap. As for the deficit from the leader, the situation is exceedingly challenging - 13 points. Moreover, Mamelodi Sundowns still have two games in hand, making it exceedingly difficult to overturn such a margin, especially with only five matches remaining in the championship. Stellenbosch has exhibited commendable form in their last five matches: three victories and two draws.

Golden Arrows

Situated in the middle of the Premier League table of South Africa, Golden Arrows have accrued 32 points after 25 rounds. The team enjoys a significant buffer from the relegation zone, currently holding a 12-point lead, with an 11-point gap from the top three. Theoretically, Golden Arrows have a chance to break into the top three, but with only five matches left in the championship, any dropped points could extinguish their prospects of making it to the top three. Concerning their recent form, Golden Arrows have won just once in their previous five matches, drawing thrice and suffering one defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the first round of the current season of the Premier League of South Africa, Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch played out a goalless draw.

Stellenbosch is currently on an incredible unbeaten streak, spanning 24 matches. They last tasted defeat in September 2023 against Mamelodi Sundowns. Conversely, Golden Arrows have failed to secure victory in their last four matches.

Stellenbosch has remained undefeated against Golden Arrows in their last six encounters.

Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows Prediction

In this game, there is a clear favorite. Stellenbosch is displaying excellent form and rightfully occupies the second position in the league table. In my opinion, Golden Arrows will not pose significant problems for their opponents. My wager is on Stellenbosch to secure victory, with odds of 1.51.