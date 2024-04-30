RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Stellenbosch vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/StellenboschFC
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch
Premier League South Africa Today, 11:30 Stellenbosch - Lamontville Golden Arrows
Finished
3 : 0
South Africa,
Lamontville Golden Arrows Lamontville Golden Arrows
Devin Titus
1’
Anicet Oura
69’
Iqraam Rayners
71’
Review Match details H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Stellenbosch
Odds: 1.51

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Wednesday, May 1st, a match from the 27th round of the Premier League of South Africa will unfold between Stellenbosch and Golden Arrows. The game is set to commence at 17:30 Central European Time, and the prognosticators at Dailysports have curated a forecast for this encounter.

Stellenbosch

A frontrunner in the current season of the Premier League of South Africa, Stellenbosch presently occupies the second position in the league table, amassing 46 points after 25 rounds of the championship. Their lead over the nearest pursuer is not substantial - merely three points. Consequently, Stellenbosch cannot afford to relax, as any slip-up could allow Orlando Pirates, currently in third place, to close the gap. As for the deficit from the leader, the situation is exceedingly challenging - 13 points. Moreover, Mamelodi Sundowns still have two games in hand, making it exceedingly difficult to overturn such a margin, especially with only five matches remaining in the championship. Stellenbosch has exhibited commendable form in their last five matches: three victories and two draws.

Golden Arrows

Situated in the middle of the Premier League table of South Africa, Golden Arrows have accrued 32 points after 25 rounds. The team enjoys a significant buffer from the relegation zone, currently holding a 12-point lead, with an 11-point gap from the top three. Theoretically, Golden Arrows have a chance to break into the top three, but with only five matches left in the championship, any dropped points could extinguish their prospects of making it to the top three. Concerning their recent form, Golden Arrows have won just once in their previous five matches, drawing thrice and suffering one defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the first round of the current season of the Premier League of South Africa, Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch played out a goalless draw.
  • Stellenbosch is currently on an incredible unbeaten streak, spanning 24 matches. They last tasted defeat in September 2023 against Mamelodi Sundowns. Conversely, Golden Arrows have failed to secure victory in their last four matches.
  • Stellenbosch has remained undefeated against Golden Arrows in their last six encounters.

Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows Prediction

In this game, there is a clear favorite. Stellenbosch is displaying excellent form and rightfully occupies the second position in the league table. In my opinion, Golden Arrows will not pose significant problems for their opponents. My wager is on Stellenbosch to secure victory, with odds of 1.51.

Prediction on game Win Stellenbosch
Odds: 1.51

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins