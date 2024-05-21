Eight players on the way out. Tottenham want to let several players go this summer

Tottenham is planning a squad overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window and is ready to let several players leave.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Spurs will allow multiple players to exit the club. Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, and Japhet Tanganga are prepared to depart. Additionally, Bryan Gil and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg are attracting interest from other clubs. Ryan Sessegnon will leave Tottenham as a free agent, while Emerson Royal is being eyed by AC Milan. Giovani Lo Celso is also considering a change of clubs.

By the way, the manager of Tottenham has asked the management of the club for at least three transfers in the coming window. Among the positions to be strengthened are a striker and a centre midfielder.

A new forward may be needed in case of Risharlison's departure, and here the opinions of the club's management are divided. Unanimity is not even given by a possible good offer from Saudi Arabia, as previously thought.

Recall, earlier there was information that Tottenham in the summer transfer window is ready to listen to offers for six of its players at once.