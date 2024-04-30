RU RU
Main Predictions Chornomorets vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Chornomorets vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Chornomorets Odesa vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Photo: https://www.ua-football.com/ Author - unknown
Chornomorets Odesa Chornomorets Odesa
Premier League Ukraine Today, 06:00 Chornomorets Odesa - Shakhtar Donetsk
Finished
1 : 4
Ukraine, Kyiv, Liviy Bereh
Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk
Ziguy Badibanga
12’
3’ 16’ 42’
Marlon Gomes
66’
Maryan Shved
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.71

Two rescheduled meetings are scheduled for Wednesday in the UPL, including the match between Chornomorets and Shakhtar Donetsk. Prtdiction for the confrontation of these rivals prepared by Dailysports experts.

Chornomorets

The Odessa club is trying to show bright soccer, although the results are not impressive, as the team is tenth in the standings. The gap from the danger zone is still solid, as much as 7 points. The team has a clear slump, a series of three consecutive defeats. In the last round Chernomorets lost away to outsider Minay with the score 0:2.

The upcoming match the team had to play at home, but for security reasons, the meeting was moved from Odessa to Kiev, which is exactly in favor of the opponent. Chornomorets tried to bet on the Cup of Ukraine, but reached the semifinals there, where they lost to Shakhtar. To take away points in the current form from the leader of the championship will be incredibly difficult.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Five rounds before the end of the championship, the Pitmen are the leaders, ahead of the second Dynamo by four points, ahead of a face-to-face meeting with a direct rival. After the winter break, Shakhtar won 10 games in a row in the UPL, although they crashed out of the Europa League. It seems that it's not so much that the team is so good, as the championship is weak.

In the last round, the Pitmen defeated LNZ Cherkasy 3-0 away, such a success was not a sensation, although there are still questions about the game. Shakhtar have a chance to do a “golden double”, as the final of the Ukrainian Cup will be a battle against Vorskla.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The rivals have crossed paths only once this season, it was in the aforementioned Ukrainian Cup, where Shakhtar won 4-1 in the semi-finals.
  • The Pitmen's winning streak in the league has already reached 12 games.
  • Chornomorets lost 6 out of 8 matches in the UPL.

Chornomorets vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Initially on the success of Shakhtar gave a working odds, but now the quotes for the success of the Donetsk club have fallen. Such changes in the bookmaker lines are probably due to the transfer of the match to the capital. We consider a bet on a total of more than 3 goals acceptable.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.71

