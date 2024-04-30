RU RU
Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

In the 27th round of the Premier League of South Africa, Cape Town City will host Orlando Pirates at their home ground. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, and will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. Experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Cape Town City

Currently situated in the upper echelons of the league table, Cape Town currently occupies the sixth position in the Premier League. They have amassed 35 points from 25 matches, trailing the third-placed team by eight points. With five matches remaining in the current championship, Cape Town City still has a chance to vie for the third spot. However, a victory in this match is desirable for them, as a loss would significantly diminish their chances of securing a podium finish. Nevertheless, Cape Town City has displayed unconvincing performances in their recent matches, failing to secure a win in their last five outings, with four draws and one defeat.

Orlando Pirates

The Pirates currently hold the third position in the Premier League table of South Africa. With 43 points from 25 matches, they lead their nearest pursuer by four points. Additionally, Orlando Pirates have a chance to climb to the second spot, trailing by only three points. As for the title race, it seems unattainable, with a 16-point gap from the top. Considering that a maximum of 15 points can be gained from the remaining five matches, it's evident that the championship is out of reach. However, Orlando Pirates have exhibited exceptional form in their recent matches, boasting four victories and one draw. In the previous round, they thrashed Royal AM with a resounding 4-0 victory.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the first encounter, Orlando Pirates defeated Cape Town City with a score of 2-0.
  • Cape Town City has failed to secure a victory in their last 11 matches, while Orlando Pirates are unbeaten in their last five games.
  • The unbeaten streak of Orlando Pirates currently stands at six matches.

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Both teams are positioned in the upper tier of the league table, indicating the significance of this match for both Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates. However, Orlando Pirates are currently in far superior form and condition. I believe they are the favorites in this encounter, hence my wager is on them. A victory for Orlando Pirates with odds of 2.1.

