Borussia Dortmund will endeavor to retain the services of a defender from Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund aims to retain the services of Chelsea's fullback Ian Maatsen beyond the current season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the club will spare no effort to keep the player in their ranks. The "Yellow and Blacks" will pursue this objective as soon as they become aware of their transfer budget for the summer. Maatsen himself is content with life in Dortmund.

It was revealed in March that the Dutchman has no desire to depart from Borussia, where he enjoys regular playing time. Meanwhile, Chelsea seeks to profit from player sales. A clause in the agreement between the clubs stipulates a fee of €35 million.

At the age of 22, the left-back has featured in 18 matches for the "Bumblebees," tallying 2 goals and as many assists.

On Wednesday, May 1st, the "Black and Yellows" will host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.