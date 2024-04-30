RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Chippa United vs Svolovs prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Chippa United vs Svolovs prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Chippa United vs Moroka Swallows prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/ChippaUnitedFC
Chippa United Chippa United
Premier League South Africa Today, 09:00 Chippa United - Moroka Swallows
Finished
1 : 2
South Africa,
Moroka Swallows Moroka Swallows
Kayden Francis
17’
71’
Gabadinho Mhango
90’
Lwanda Mbanjwa
Review Match details H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Chippa United
Odds: 2.02

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the 27th round of the Premier League of South Africa, Chippa United will host Svolovs in a home match. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, and will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. Experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Chippa United

Currently positioned mid-table, Chippa United has accrued 32 points after 25 rounds, securing the ninth spot. The team finds itself relatively safe from relegation, yet their prospects for contention in the CAF Confederation Cup are slim. With just five matches remaining in the championship, they trail the third spot by 11 points and hold a comfortable 12-point cushion above the relegation zone. Despite this, their recent form has been commendable, with four victories and one defeat in their last five games. A positive trend for a team that lacks clear motivation for the remainder of the season.

Svolovs

For this team, the fate of the current Premier League season in South Africa is still uncertain. Svolovs currently occupies the 14th position in the league table, holding a six-point advantage over the 15th-placed team, which is in the relegation zone. With five games left in the championship, they cannot afford to relax, as the risk of relegation still looms. Svolovs clearly understands the importance of the final matches of the season, yet their recent performance has been less than satisfactory, with only one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five matches.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the first leg, Svolovs played a draw against Chippa United.
  • Chippa United has failed to secure a victory against Svolovs in their last seven encounters.
  • None of Chippa's last seven matches have ended in a draw.

Chippa United vs Svolovs Prediction

Chippa United has a relatively poor historical record against Svolovs. It's evident they'll seek to break this pattern. While Svolovs may have more motivation than their opponents, I don't see them as favorites. In my opinion, Chippa United will emerge victorious in this match, and I will bet on their win with odds of 2.02.

Prediction on game Win Chippa United
Odds: 2.02

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins