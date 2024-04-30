Chippa United vs Svolovs prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game Win Chippa United Odds: 2.02 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 27th round of the Premier League of South Africa, Chippa United will host Svolovs in a home match. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, and will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. Experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Chippa United

Currently positioned mid-table, Chippa United has accrued 32 points after 25 rounds, securing the ninth spot. The team finds itself relatively safe from relegation, yet their prospects for contention in the CAF Confederation Cup are slim. With just five matches remaining in the championship, they trail the third spot by 11 points and hold a comfortable 12-point cushion above the relegation zone. Despite this, their recent form has been commendable, with four victories and one defeat in their last five games. A positive trend for a team that lacks clear motivation for the remainder of the season.

Svolovs

For this team, the fate of the current Premier League season in South Africa is still uncertain. Svolovs currently occupies the 14th position in the league table, holding a six-point advantage over the 15th-placed team, which is in the relegation zone. With five games left in the championship, they cannot afford to relax, as the risk of relegation still looms. Svolovs clearly understands the importance of the final matches of the season, yet their recent performance has been less than satisfactory, with only one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five matches.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the first leg, Svolovs played a draw against Chippa United.

Chippa United has failed to secure a victory against Svolovs in their last seven encounters.

None of Chippa's last seven matches have ended in a draw.

Chippa United vs Svolovs Prediction

Chippa United has a relatively poor historical record against Svolovs. It's evident they'll seek to break this pattern. While Svolovs may have more motivation than their opponents, I don't see them as favorites. In my opinion, Chippa United will emerge victorious in this match, and I will bet on their win with odds of 2.02.