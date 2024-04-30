Dynamo Kyiv vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1,5) Odds: 1.56 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 1, Dynamo Kyiv - Veres will hold their missed meeting of the Ukrainian championship. Dailysports experts have prepared their reasoned forecast for this battle.

Dynamo Kyiv

The Ukrainian grand under the leadership of Oleksandr Shovkovskiy looks very solid, the team is second in the championship, the gap from the leader is 4 points. There are five games left, so there is little time to win back, but there will be a battle against a direct competitor, so it will be possible to reduce the gap, however, Shakhtar's misfires will be needed.

After the winter break Dynamo had no defeats, 9 wins and two draws. In the last round they managed to beat Dnipro-1 in a hard fight with the score 2:1, the decisive goal was scored in the last minute, playing in the minority.

Veres

Rivne club is not having the best season, occupying the 14th line in the standings, and this is the zone of transition matches. The gap from the 12th line is four points, with a game in reserve. In the last round the team lost away to Ruh with the score 1:3, than continued its series without wins to three matches, during this period managed to score only one point.

Now everything will come down to the fight for survival, there are big doubts that the team will be able to get to the 12th line, while the gap from the relegation zone is only one point, here it would be better to keep their position.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The battle of the first round ended in a draw - 1:1, Dynamo were close to victory, but missed on 90+7 minutes with a penalty.

The Kyivians have a streak of 15 matches without defeat in the UPL.

Veres has only one victory in the last five meetings.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Veres Prediction

In such a confrontation Dynamo Kyiv are listed as big favorites, but they have to prove their superiority on the field. Veres is not the most dangerous opponent, although they have serious motivation, so they will try to get points. Let's bet on the success of the home team with a -1.5 goal handicap.