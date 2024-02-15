The cause of the shooting at the Kansas City championship parade is known

The championship parade of the NFL team Kansas City Chiefs turned into a tragedy when criminals opened fire on the crowd of fans.

As reported by the New York Post, the reason for this shooting stemmed from a personal dispute that escalated into violence. Police have arrested three individuals suspected of involvement. Kansas City Police Chief Stacy Graves stated that this shooting had nothing to do with local terrorism or violent extremism.

"The shooting turned out to be a dispute between several individuals that escalated into gunfire," Graves told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.

She added that two out of the three suspects are minors. Currently, the department has 24 hours to either charge them or release them, Graves said.

Recall that as a result of the shooting, 40-year-old Lisa Lopez was killed, and 22 others sustained various injuries. Among the injured are nine children.