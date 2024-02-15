DJ and mother of two. Who is Lisa Lopez, who died in the Kansas City shooting?

This morning in Kansas City, a tragedy unfolded during the championship parade of the local NFL team, the Chiefs, who won Super Bowl 2024. In the culmination of the celebration, criminals opened fire on the fans.

As a result of the shooting, 40-year-old woman Lisa Lopez lost her life, and another 22 people suffered various injuries, including 9 children.

Lisa Lopez worked as a DJ at the local radio station KKFI and co-hosted a show dedicated to Spanish-language music. She was also a mother of two children. One of them was also wounded and is currently in the hospital, with no immediate threat to their life.

According to friends of Lisa, she was well-known in the city as a host for weddings and other ceremonial events.

Lisa Lopez was a devoted fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, regularly sharing photos from matches and wearing the gear of the powerhouse team of the last two NFL seasons on social media.

It is known that Lisa sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and succumbed to it in the hospital.

The police managed to apprehend three perpetrators.