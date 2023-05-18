The candidates for the title of the best player in the Premier League at the end of the season
Football news Today, 14:42
Photo: Erling Haaland's Instagram/Author Unknown
The press office of the English Premier League has published a list of candidates for the title of the best player of the season on its official website.
It is worth noting that the list includes two players from Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as one player from Tottenham, Newcastle, and Manchester City.
The list of contenders is as follows: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
