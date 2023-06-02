The best Serie A coach of the 2022/23 season has been named

Luciano Spalletti has been named the best coach in Serie A for the 2022/23 season.

The league CEO Luigi DeServo said that Napoli was one of the most prepared and charismatic coaches in the league, having successfully integrated newcomers and strengthened players already present in the team.

The league has noted Napoli's high level of international play.

The Italian coach will receive the award on June 4 before the match of the 38th round of the Italian championship, in which Napoli will play against Sampdoria.

Recall that this season, Napoli won Serie A for the first time since 1990.