The Arsenal player moved to Turkey

Arsenal player Nicolas Pepe has moved to Turkish club Trabzonspor, the club's official website reports.

It was reported that agreements have been reached on the transfer of professional football player Nicolas Pepe to Trabzonspor as a free agent. He has already passed a medical examination, but the details of the contract are not disclosed. It was previously reported that the agreement is designed for the 2023-2024 season.

Pepe moved to Arsenal in 2019 for a club record fee of £72 million. At that time, it was the most expensive transfer for the club. He made 80 appearances for Arsenal over four years and scored 16 goals. Pepe spent the 2022-2023 season in France, playing for Nice, where he played 19 matches and scored six times. Also won the FA Cup in 2020.

In November 2016, the footballer accepted the invitation of the Ivorian football federation and was included in the application for the qualification match for the 2018 World Cup against Morocco (0:0). He made his debut in an official match as part of the Ivory Coast national team on November 15, 2016 in a friendly match against the French national team, replacing Max Gradel in the 86th minute.