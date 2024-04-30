Tedesco has definitively resolved the question of Thibaut Courtois's participation in Euro 2024

The head coach of the Belgian national team, Dominico Tedesco, has definitively closed the issue of Thibaut Courtois' participation in Euro 2024.

The mentor of the Belgian national team has confirmed that the Real Madrid goalkeeper will not be included in the squad for the tournament.

"On this matter, everything has already been said. I do not wish for a situation of tit-for-tat. We are focusing on players who are in good form," said Tedesco.

Earlier, Courtois himself decided not to participate in the 2024 European Championship. The footballer intends to use the summer break to continue his rehabilitation.

It is worth recalling that in August of last year, Courtois suffered a severe injury - a torn cruciate ligament. As a result, the goalkeeper has been sidelined for the entire season, with the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin taking his place in Blancos' goal.

In March, the experienced goalkeeper suffered a recurrence of the injury and risks not playing for the rest of the current season. Courtois was diagnosed with a torn internal meniscus of his right knee, for which he underwent surgery.

The Belgian is already participating in the collective training sessions of Real Madrid. The goalkeeper may yet feature in the remaining matches of this season.