RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Tajikistan won the UAE in a penalty shootout, securing a place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup

Tajikistan won the UAE in a penalty shootout, securing a place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup

Football news Today, 14:03
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Tajikistan Tajikistan

Tajikistan triumphed over the UAE, securing a place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup

The national teams of Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates faced off in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Asian Cup. The match took place in the Qatari city of Al Rayyan.

In the first half, despite the UAE team being considered the favorite and registering twice as many shots as their opponents, it did not yield the expected results. On the contrary, Tajikistan entered halftime as the leader. In the 30th minute, Vakhdat Khanonov, representing the Iranian club Persepolis, propelled his team into the lead.

In the second half, the UAE maintained territorial dominance, although they created very few genuinely threatening moments. Nonetheless, the nominal guests managed to equalize in injury time, forcing the game into overtime with a goal from Al-Hammadi.

In the extra time, the teams failed to score, and the winner of the encounter was determined in a penalty shootout. More precisely, the Tajiks took the penalties.

In the quarterfinals, the debutant of the Asian Cup will face the winner of the match between Iraq and Jordan, which will be played tomorrow, January 29.

In the quarterfinals the debutant in the Asian Cup will face the winner of the match between Iraq and Jordan, scheduled for tomorrow, January 29.

Asian Cup, Round of 16
Tajikistan - UAE - 1:1. 5:3 penalties
Goal: Khanonov, 30 - Al Hammadi, 90+5

Related teams and leagues
Tajikistan UAE Asian Cup
Popular news
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:06 Thriller at AFCON-2023. Guinea snatched victory in a match with a red card and missed penalty Football news Today, 14:03 Tajikistan won the UAE in a penalty shootout, securing a place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup Football news Today, 14:02 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 13:28 Manchester United held on to victory in a tough FA Cup match against Newport Football news Today, 13:27 Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund secured victory against Bochum, thanks to a hat-trick from Füllkrug Football news Today, 13:27 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Hockey news Today, 13:01 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 12:33 Barcelona conceded the most goals in 2024 among top league clubs Football news Today, 11:56 The President of Barcelona aims to invite a coach who had previously declined club's offer Football news Today, 11:53 An easy opponent for Man City. The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has taken place
Sport Predictions
Football Today Fiorentina vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congoprediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024