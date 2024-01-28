Tajikistan won the UAE in a penalty shootout, securing a place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup

Tajikistan triumphed over the UAE, securing a place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup

The national teams of Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates faced off in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Asian Cup. The match took place in the Qatari city of Al Rayyan.

In the first half, despite the UAE team being considered the favorite and registering twice as many shots as their opponents, it did not yield the expected results. On the contrary, Tajikistan entered halftime as the leader. In the 30th minute, Vakhdat Khanonov, representing the Iranian club Persepolis, propelled his team into the lead.

In the second half, the UAE maintained territorial dominance, although they created very few genuinely threatening moments. Nonetheless, the nominal guests managed to equalize in injury time, forcing the game into overtime with a goal from Al-Hammadi.

In the extra time, the teams failed to score, and the winner of the encounter was determined in a penalty shootout. More precisely, the Tajiks took the penalties.

In the quarterfinals, the debutant of the Asian Cup will face the winner of the match between Iraq and Jordan, which will be played tomorrow, January 29.

Tajikistan 𝙬𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 as they reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals after penalties🔥🇹🇯 pic.twitter.com/sRIyQWlzM6 — 433 (@433) January 28, 2024

Asian Cup, Round of 16

Tajikistan - UAE - 1:1. 5:3 penalties

Goal: Khanonov, 30 - Al Hammadi, 90+5