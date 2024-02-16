Stuttgart striker refused to move to Bayern. It is known what the forward did not like

Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy has attracted the attention of top clubs thanks to his 17 goals in the current Bundesliga season, but we will not see the Guinean in one of them.

According to Bild, Guirassy was interested in Bayern Munich, but the striker has made it clear that he doesn't want to play the role of a back-up forward for Harry Kane. He would be interested in a move should the Recordmeister utilise a two-forward scheme, which has long been sidelined in Munich.

Now the team has Kane, in the past there was Robert Lewandowski, so Bayern do not need to play with a scheme with two strikers, and it is unlikely that it will happen in the future. Before the summer everything can change, because the future of the Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel is quite vague, so at the helm of Bayern can become a coach with new ideas.