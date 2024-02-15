RU RU NG NG
Tuchel has responded to whether he is worried about his future at Bayern

Football news Today, 03:58
Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, stated that he is not concerned about his future at the club following the unexpected defeat to Lazio (0-1) in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

"We are disappointed and angry about the loss. I believe we lost the game; I am not sure Lazio won it. In the first half, we played better, but after the break, we lost our identity. I don't know why it happened because we asked the team to maintain intensity and act more boldly. In the end, we didn't register a single shot on target, and with such a performance, winning is, of course, impossible. Am I worried about my future at the club? No", – quoted Tuchel by Sky Sports.

The rumors about a possible resignation by Tuchel were also addressed by Bayern Munich's sporting director, Christian Fröind.

"Of course, Tuchel is grappling with a situation that is challenging for all of us. Our goal is to overcome this together. We are all in the same boat."

It is worth recalling that in the Bundesliga over the weekend, Bayern Munich suffered a crucial 0-3 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the championship race. Tuchel's team is now trailing the leader by 5 points.

The return leg against Lazio will take place on March 5th.

