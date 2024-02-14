A true sensation. Lazio narrowly defeated Bayern Munich on their home turf

In the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Lazio hosted Bayern Munich at their home ground. The match took place on Wednesday, February 14th.

In the first half, Bayern had more possession, but failed to produce any shots on target. Lazio, on the other hand, only managed one attempt on goal and focused more on defensive play.

After the break, Lazio continued to defend stoutly, denying Bayern any clear-cut chances in attack. Then, in the 67th minute, an unexpected turn of events occurred. Dayot Upamecano received a red card, conceding a penalty to Lazio. Ciro Immobile converted the penalty, putting Lazio ahead.

Bayern Munich failed to respond, and neither did the Italian side. The Munich team lost 1-0, leaving everything to be decided in the second leg.

UEFA Champions League. Round of 16

Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich

Goal: 1-0 - 69' Immobile