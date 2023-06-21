Spain won the opening match of UEFA Euro 2023 U-21

В the match of the 1st round of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Spanish national team defeated the Romanian national team with a score of 2-0.

The victory for the Spanish team was secured by goals from Alex Baena and Juan Miranda.

In the 2nd round, Spain will face Croatia, while Romania will play against Ukraine. The matches will take place on June 24th.

Romania - Spain - 0:2 (0:0)

Goals: Baena, 56 - 0:1, Miranda, 62 - 0:2

Romania: Popa, Dican, Borza, Pantya, Rakovitsan, Ishfan (Tziku, 85), Albu, Pitu (Lixandru, 65), Muntanu (Mazilu, 72), Byrlidja (Petrela, 65), Popescu (Markovic, 65).

Spain: Tenas, Martinez (Victor Gomez, 46), Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda, Sergio Gomez, Blanco, Baena (Veiga, 74), Sanset (Oros, 74), Sanchez (Riquelme, 81), Ruiz (Camelo, 86).