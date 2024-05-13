A Manchester United legend wants ten Hag to be given a chance to make things right

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes that the club's management should not dismiss coach Erik ten Hag.

In a comment to the Daily Mail, the former midfielder hopes that the current manager of the Red Devils will be given more time and the opportunity to rectify the situation.

"The club has significant problems, but I hope he will be given the chance to put things right. Because there were positive things last year, let's be honest. And ahead for Manchester United is the FA Cup final. If they can beat Manchester City, although it will be very, very difficult. Ten Hag faces a very tough task, and he is under immense pressure," stated Roy Keane.

Manchester United suffered a 0:1 defeat against Arsenal at their home ground in the 37th round of the Premier League. This marked their ninth loss at Old Trafford in all competitions this season, equalling their highest number of home defeats in a single campaign, previously achieved in the seasons 1920-21, 1930-31, 1933-34, and 1962-63.

Currently occupying the eighth position in the Premier League table, Manchester United trails the final European qualification spot by three points. They have two more matches remaining in the league, in addition to the FA Cup final against Manchester City.