Arsenal secured a victory against Manchester United thanks to Trossard's goal and back to first spot

Manchester United hosted Arsenal at Old Trafford in the 37th round of the Premier League.

The Gunners were the favorites in this classic English encounter and couldn't afford to drop points. United, likewise, couldn't afford a loss, as they still harbored hopes of qualifying for European competitions at the end of the season.

The teams had a rather uneventful first half, with sporadic threats to either Raya's or Onana's goal. Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Havertz set up Trossard, who calmly finished from close range.

The second half saw little change in the dynamics on the field. Both teams failed to thrill the spectators with scoring opportunities. It could be said that the visitors played for the scoreline, while the hosts struggled to breach Arsenal's defense.

Towards the end of the match, the visitors created a few dangerous moments in front of United's Cameroonian goalkeeper. However, there were no more goals in Manchester on this evening.

Arsenal retained the top spot, edging past Man City by just 1 point. However, the Citizens still have a game in hand. In the final round, Mikel Arteta's side will face Everton.

Manchester United remained in eighth place. Erik ten Hag's team is trailing the last European spot by 3 points. The Red Devils have two more matches to play in the league, in addition to the FA Cup final against Man City.

Premier League, 37th round

Manchester United - Arsenal - 0:1

Goal: Trossard, 20