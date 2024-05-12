RU RU
Main Predictions USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Miguel Solomons
USA vs Slovakia prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/usahockey
USA USA
World Championship 13 may 2024, 09:20 USA - Slovakia
Ostrava , Ostrava Arena
Slovakia Slovakia
On Monday, May 13, at 16:20 Central European Time, a match of the World Championship in hockey between the teams of the USA and Slovakia will take place. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this game.

USA

The Americans have played two games in the current tournament. In the first match, they suffered an unpleasant defeat to Sweden with a score of 2:5. It's worth noting that they conceded the last two goals in an empty net. The next day, on May 11, the Americans overwhelmingly defeated Germany with a score of 6:1. The second attacking line played a very good match, scoring five points. In two games, the USA earned three points, with a goal difference of 8:6.

It's worth mentioning that the Americans are considered one of the favorites of the World Championship. They brought 23 NHL players to this tournament. It's worth noting that the last time America won gold at the World Championship was back in 1960.

Slovakia

The Slovaks have played one game in the current World Championship. On the first day, they met Germany and suffered a defeat with a score of 4:6. Throughout the game, Slovakia was catching up with their opponents in the score, but it didn't work out. On Sunday, May 12, Slovakia will play against Kazakhstan, where they'll have the opportunity to achieve their first victory in this tournament.

It's worth mentioning that Slovakia has a very strong roster, bringing eight NHL representatives to the Czech Republic. The last time Slovakia won medals at the World Championships was back in 2012 - silver medals.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Before this tournament, the USA and Slovakia played a friendly match, where the Americans won with a score of 6:2.
  • The USA has not lost in regular time in 11 out of 12 matches at the World Championship. Slovakia, in turn, has not lost in the main 60 minutes in six out of seven matches.

USA vs Slovakia Prediction

Despite Slovakia having a decent roster, they are clearly far from the level of the USA. The Americans have brought in top performers and are among the favorites for the trophy. Obviously, the USA is the favorite in this game, and I think they will secure a convincing victory over Slovakia. My bet is the individual total of the USA to be over 3.5 with odds of 1.9.

