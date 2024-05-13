26th PGA title. Rory McIlroy wins the Wells Fargo Golf tournament

It was an exciting victory for Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Golf tournament last week, held from May 9th to May 12th.

McIlroy delivered a phenomenal final round, navigating the course in just 65 strokes. Starting the final round in second place, two shots behind the leader, McIlroy's opponent played a steady round (71 strokes), while McIlroy surged ahead with a score of -6, finishing the tournament at -17 overall to claim victory.

Another winning moment in Charlotte for @McIlroyRory 👏 pic.twitter.com/QJdq7bXXy0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2024

This marks McIlroy's fourth Wells Fargo Golf title, a testament to his familiarity and skill on the course. With this win, McIlroy has now amassed an impressive total of 26 PGA titles.

Fourth time's a charm 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/kkvxCQxo2I — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2024

Looking ahead, the next big event on the golfing calendar is the PGA Championship, scheduled for May 16th to May 20th. It's one of the four major championships in golf and promises to be a thrilling competition.