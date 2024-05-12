Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

On Monday, May 13, another group stage match of the World Championship in hockey will take place, in which the Finnish national team will face Norway. The game will start at 16:20, and Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for you.

Norway

The Norwegian national team has already played two matches in the tournament. In the opening match, they faced Switzerland and suffered a defeat with a score of 2:5. On the next day, May 12, the Norwegians faced the hosts of the World Championship - the Czech Republic. Norway conceded first in the match but then managed to score three consecutive goals. However, they couldn't maintain even such a decent lead.

The Czechs scored five more goals and didn't allow any more. After the first two matches, Norway has not earned any points, and the goal difference is 5:11. Norway definitely needs to start accumulating points if they want to stay in the elite division of the World Championship. They were also able to bring the main star of Norwegian hockey to this tournament - Mats Zuccarello, who plays for the NHL team Minnesota Wild. In two matches, he was able to collect three points.

Finland

Team Suomi started the current World Championship with a defeat. In the opening match, they faced the Czech Republic, and that match went all the way to a shootout, where the tournament hosts proved to be more accurate. Despite the defeat in the first game, Finland is still considered one of the favorites for the gold medals. It's worth noting that the Finns are the reigning Olympic champions. They brought four NHL representatives to this tournament. On Sunday, May 12, they will play their second match of the World Championship against Great Britain.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

In the last head-to-head match, the Finnish national team shut out Norway and won 3:0.

The Norwegian national team hasn't been able to defeat the Finnish national team for over 11 years. The last victory dates back to April 2013.

Finland has not lost in regulation time in seven out of the last eight matches. Norway has been unable to win in regulation time for six consecutive matches.

Norway vs Finland Prediction

Both teams have started this World Championship poorly, but for Finland, this setback is a bit bigger, considering they came to this tournament as one of the favorites. I believe the motivation in Suomi will be clearly higher, and they will secure a victory in this game. My bet is Finland's individual total to be over 3.5 with odds of 1.53.