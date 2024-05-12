RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Norway vs Finland prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/leijonat
Norway Norway
World Championship 13 may 2024, 09:20 Norway - Finland
Praga, O2 Arena
Finland Finland

On Monday, May 13, another group stage match of the World Championship in hockey will take place, in which the Finnish national team will face Norway. The game will start at 16:20, and Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for you.

Norway

The Norwegian national team has already played two matches in the tournament. In the opening match, they faced Switzerland and suffered a defeat with a score of 2:5. On the next day, May 12, the Norwegians faced the hosts of the World Championship - the Czech Republic. Norway conceded first in the match but then managed to score three consecutive goals. However, they couldn't maintain even such a decent lead.

The Czechs scored five more goals and didn't allow any more. After the first two matches, Norway has not earned any points, and the goal difference is 5:11. Norway definitely needs to start accumulating points if they want to stay in the elite division of the World Championship. They were also able to bring the main star of Norwegian hockey to this tournament - Mats Zuccarello, who plays for the NHL team Minnesota Wild. In two matches, he was able to collect three points.

Finland

Team Suomi started the current World Championship with a defeat. In the opening match, they faced the Czech Republic, and that match went all the way to a shootout, where the tournament hosts proved to be more accurate. Despite the defeat in the first game, Finland is still considered one of the favorites for the gold medals. It's worth noting that the Finns are the reigning Olympic champions. They brought four NHL representatives to this tournament. On Sunday, May 12, they will play their second match of the World Championship against Great Britain.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In the last head-to-head match, the Finnish national team shut out Norway and won 3:0.
  • The Norwegian national team hasn't been able to defeat the Finnish national team for over 11 years. The last victory dates back to April 2013.
  • Finland has not lost in regulation time in seven out of the last eight matches. Norway has been unable to win in regulation time for six consecutive matches.

Norway vs Finland Prediction

Both teams have started this World Championship poorly, but for Finland, this setback is a bit bigger, considering they came to this tournament as one of the favorites. I believe the motivation in Suomi will be clearly higher, and they will secure a victory in this game. My bet is Finland's individual total to be over 3.5 with odds of 1.53.

Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 02:00 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.71 Wellington Phoenix Recommended MelBet
Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction World Championship Today, 05:20 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Slovakia Odds: 1.61 Kazakhstan Bet now MelBet
Finland vs Great Britain prediction World Championship Today, 05:20 Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Finland Odds: 1.65 Great Britain Bet now MelBet
Norwich vs Leeds prediction Championship England Today, 07:00 Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Norwich Odds: 1.73 Leeds Recommended 1xBet
Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction ATP Rome 2024 Today, 08:00 Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.74 Alejandro Tabilo Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:16 A crazy finish. All goals and highlights Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea 2-3 Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Two steps to the title. All goals and highlights Fulham vs Manchester City 0:4 Football news Yesterday, 16:56 A tattoo to commemorate victory. Bayer organized an unusual promotion for its fans Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Boxing News Yesterday, 16:33 VIDEO: The brother of Tyson Fury secured a premature victory via a technical knockout over Korte Tennis news Yesterday, 16:26 The recently retired Italian tennis player fled to the United States due to tax issues Tennis news Yesterday, 16:00 Tsitsipas struggled to defeat Struff and advanced to the third round of the Masters in Rome Football news Yesterday, 15:54 Progress is evident. Only three teams have accrued more points than Chelsea in EPL since Boxing Day Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Despite reaching the UEFA Champions League final, the future of Terzic at Dortmund remains uncertain
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Cadiz vs Getafe prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Denmark vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Latvia vs France prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024