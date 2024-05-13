Bayer Leverkusen defeated Bochum in the 33rd round of the German Bundesliga. The match ended with a score of 5-0 in favor of the Pharmacists.

For Leverkusen, this marks their 50th match undefeated in all competitions this season. The head coach of the team, Xabi Alonso, commented on the success of his players.

"The trophy presentation in Leverkusen will be an incredibly special event. The players have played with tremendous concentration throughout the season, and I am very proud of them," said the Spanish specialist.

It's worth noting that Bayer Leverkusen reached the final of the Europa League. After defeating Roma 2-0 away, the German champions played a 2-2 draw at their own stadium. Thus, Bayer avoided defeat in the final minutes and set a record in football history - 49 matches undefeated.

Ahead for Bayer are matches against Augsburg in the German championship, a meeting with Atalanta in the Europa League final, and Kaiserlautern in the German Cup final.