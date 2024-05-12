A midfielder from PSG could end up in Serie A

PSG could lose their defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has become a target of interest for AC Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The publication reports that the Rossoneri are considering signing a midfielder with strong defensive qualities, with Ugarte now also emerging as a priority target alongside Youssef Fofana from Monaco. Given Milan's ongoing connections with the agent Jorge Mendes, who represents both Sergio Conceicao and Ugarte himself, there are high chances of a successful agreement.

It's noted that the 23-year-old Uruguayan player is unhappy with his playing time at PSG and is considering a move to a club in northern Italy. Considering Ugarte's high transfer value, a possible option could be his loan on favorable terms. However, the final decision will depend on PSG.

Ugarte joined PSG from Sporting last summer for €60 million, signing a five-year contract. In the current season, he has played 36 matches for PSG and provided three assists.