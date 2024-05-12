RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news A midfielder from PSG could end up in Serie A

A midfielder from PSG could end up in Serie A

Football news Today, 17:11
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
A midfielder from PSG could end up in Serie A Photo: transfermarkt.com

PSG could lose their defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has become a target of interest for AC Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The publication reports that the Rossoneri are considering signing a midfielder with strong defensive qualities, with Ugarte now also emerging as a priority target alongside Youssef Fofana from Monaco. Given Milan's ongoing connections with the agent Jorge Mendes, who represents both Sergio Conceicao and Ugarte himself, there are high chances of a successful agreement.

It's noted that the 23-year-old Uruguayan player is unhappy with his playing time at PSG and is considering a move to a club in northern Italy. Considering Ugarte's high transfer value, a possible option could be his loan on favorable terms. However, the final decision will depend on PSG.

Ugarte joined PSG from Sporting last summer for €60 million, signing a five-year contract. In the current season, he has played 36 matches for PSG and provided three assists.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain AC Milan Ligue 1 France Serie A Italy
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 A midfielder from PSG could end up in Serie A Football news Today, 17:06 It will all be decided in the final round. Highlights and key moments Man United vs Arsenal 0:1 Football news Today, 16:55 Kylian Mbappe scored in his final home match for PSG, but the Parisians suffered defeat to Toulouse Hockey news Today, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:41 Atalanta, with a brace from De Ketelaere, defeated Roma in a crucial match for a spot in the UCL Tennis news Today, 16:32 Zverev defeated Darderi and advanced to the fourth round of the Masters in Rome Football news Today, 16:07 Barcelona intends to sign the leader of Athletic Bilbao Football news Today, 15:58 "A significant triumph". Arteta commented regarding Arsenal's success at Old Trafford Football news Today, 15:40 The Premier League is cracking down on illegal broadcasts and threatening hefty fines Football news Today, 15:18 The goalkeeper of Athletico Paranaense denied rumors of his transfer to Inter
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Fiorentina vs Monza prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 by Jason Collins