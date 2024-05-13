The head coach of Atletico Madrid set a La Liga record for accumulated points

Atletico Madrid defeated Celta Vigo in the 35th round of La Liga. The lone goal occurred in the 84th minute, courtesy of De Paul.

As reported by journalist Pedro Martin, this marks the 976th point for Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Simeone, in the Spanish championship. He has set a record in this regard, surpassing Luis Aragones (973). In addition to Simeone and Aragones, the top 5 includes Javier Irureta (871), Ernesto Valverde (860), and Manuel Pellegrini (814).

By the way, the Slovenian goalkeeper is ready to leave the mattress makers in pursuit of new experiences. Such an option has already been discussed between the goalkeeper's agent and representatives of Atletico Madrid, who have agreed not to hinder the player's departure if a good offer comes his way.

To replace Oblak, Atletico Madrid is considering Valencia goalkeeper Georgiy Mamardashvili. However, it's worth noting that other clubs, including those from the Premier League, have also shown interest in him.