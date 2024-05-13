RU RU
Bologna has qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 60 years

Today, 02:40
Steven Perez
Bologna has qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 60 years

In the last round of Serie A, Bologna played an away match against Napoli and secured a 2-0 victory.

The Italian team accumulated 67 points after 36 rounds, guaranteeing themselves a place in the UEFA Champions League for the next season. Bologna will compete in the Champions League for the first time since 1964 when the team participated in the preliminary round but did not advance to the final tournament. Additionally, this marks their first participation in European competitions since 2002 when they played in the Intertoto Cup.

It's worth noting that in the 2024/25 season, 5 teams will compete in the Champions League, 1 in the Europa League, and 1 in the Conference League. Securing a spot in the Champions League requires remaining in the top 5, which seems quite achievable. In their final four matches, Bologna will face Torino, Napoli, Juventus, and Genoa.

The last time Bologna participated in European competitions was in 2002. In the final of the Intertoto Cup, the Italian team faced English club Fulham and lost 1-3 after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

