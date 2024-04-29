After 22 years, Bologna has made a triumphant return to European competitions

On April 28th, Bologna concluded their 34th-round Serie A match against Udinese with a 1-1 draw at their home ground. This outcome secured Tiago Motta's team a place in European competitions for the next season, as Bologna has already amassed 63 points in 34 matches and cannot drop below the 7th position.

As a reminder, in the 2024/25 season, five teams will compete in the Champions League, one in the Europa League, and one in the Conference League. To qualify for the Champions League, a team must remain in the top five, which appears quite achievable. In the remaining four matches, Bologna will face Torino, Napoli, Juventus, and Genoa.

The last time Bologna participated in European competitions was in 2002. In the final of the Intertoto Cup, the Italian team faced Fulham from England and suffered a 1-3 defeat after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.