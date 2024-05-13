Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-7,5) Odds: 1.75 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On May 13 in the 1/8 finals of the tournament in Rome will be a battle with a loud poster, Iga Swiatek - Angelika Kerber. The prediction for the match of these athletes is compiled by Dailysports experts.

Iga Swiatek

The Polish player feels great on the ground, in Stuttgart she reached the semifinals, and in Madrid she won the tournament. No particular problems so far in Rome either, with Bernarda Peru defeating Bernarda 6-0, 6-2 and after that Putintseva 6-3, 6-4. Sventek often crushes her opponents, showing a different level of tennis. The athlete is deservedly the first racket of the world.

At the end of this month the tennis player will be 23 years old, she is in brilliant form, Swiatek is able to dominate the women's division for a long time. In Rome, the Polish player is rightly considered one of the tournament favorites.

Angelique Kerber

The German tennis player has had a good career, she has won slams and was also the world number one. Kerber's best years are behind her, still at the age of 36 it is difficult to show top-level tennis, now the athlete plays more out of love for the game, and not for the sake of earnings.

In the world ranking the German is in the fourth hundred, but she has a name, so she is easily given invitations to big tournaments. Kerber looks very confident in Rome, here she beat Lauren Davis - 6:1, 6:0, then Kudermetova - 6:3, 6:0, and then passed Sosnovich - 6:3, 7:6. There will be few chances against Sventek, although the result will definitely not be pressured.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

In head-to-head meetings the score is 2-0 in favor of Swiatek, the last time they played at the beginning of this year, then the Polish won 6:3, 6:0.

The Polka has won 34 out of 38 games this year.

Kerber has only 7 wins in 16 meetings.

Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber Prediction

Bookmakers do not believe that Kerber will be able to resist, with which we have to agree, the rivals are now too much different in class. It all comes down to the question of how confidently the Polish will win. We will risk to bet on the success of Swiatek with -7.5 games.