RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction Photo: https://przegladsportowy.onet.pl/ Author unknown
Iga Swiatek Iga Swiatek
WTA Rome 2024 13 may 2024, 09:00 Iga Swiatek - Angelique Kerber
Rome, Foro Italico
Angelique Kerber Angelique Kerber
Prediction on game W1(-7,5)
Odds: 1.75

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On May 13 in the 1/8 finals of the tournament in Rome will be a battle with a loud poster, Iga Swiatek - Angelika Kerber. The prediction for the match of these athletes is compiled by Dailysports experts.

Iga Swiatek

The Polish player feels great on the ground, in Stuttgart she reached the semifinals, and in Madrid she won the tournament. No particular problems so far in Rome either, with Bernarda Peru defeating Bernarda 6-0, 6-2 and after that Putintseva 6-3, 6-4. Sventek often crushes her opponents, showing a different level of tennis. The athlete is deservedly the first racket of the world.

At the end of this month the tennis player will be 23 years old, she is in brilliant form, Swiatek is able to dominate the women's division for a long time. In Rome, the Polish player is rightly considered one of the tournament favorites.

Angelique Kerber

The German tennis player has had a good career, she has won slams and was also the world number one. Kerber's best years are behind her, still at the age of 36 it is difficult to show top-level tennis, now the athlete plays more out of love for the game, and not for the sake of earnings.

In the world ranking the German is in the fourth hundred, but she has a name, so she is easily given invitations to big tournaments. Kerber looks very confident in Rome, here she beat Lauren Davis - 6:1, 6:0, then Kudermetova - 6:3, 6:0, and then passed Sosnovich - 6:3, 7:6. There will be few chances against Sventek, although the result will definitely not be pressured.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • In head-to-head meetings the score is 2-0 in favor of Swiatek, the last time they played at the beginning of this year, then the Polish won 6:3, 6:0.
  • The Polka has won 34 out of 38 games this year.
  • Kerber has only 7 wins in 16 meetings.

Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber Prediction

Bookmakers do not believe that Kerber will be able to resist, with which we have to agree, the rivals are now too much different in class. It all comes down to the question of how confidently the Polish will win. We will risk to bet on the success of Swiatek with -7.5 games.

Prediction on game W1(-7,5)
Odds: 1.75

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen prediction WTA Rome 2024 13 may 2024, 05:00 Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.89 Zheng Qinwen Recommended BetWinner
Kolos Kovalivka vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction Premier League Ukraine 13 may 2024, 08:30 Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Kolos Kovalivka Odds: 1.95 LNZ Cherkasy Bet now 1xBet
Norway vs Finland prediction World Championship 13 may 2024, 09:20 Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Norway Odds: Finland
USA vs Slovakia prediction World Championship 13 may 2024, 09:20 USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 USA Odds: 1.9 Slovakia Recommended MelBet
Zorya vs Veres prediction Premier League Ukraine 13 may 2024, 11:00 Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Zorya Odds: 1.82 Veres Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 A midfielder from PSG could end up in Serie A Football news Today, 17:06 It will all be decided in the final round. Highlights and key moments Man United vs Arsenal 0:1 Football news Today, 16:55 Kylian Mbappe scored in his final home match for PSG, but the Parisians suffered defeat to Toulouse Hockey news Today, 16:49 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:41 Atalanta, with a brace from De Ketelaere, defeated Roma in a crucial match for a spot in the UCL Tennis news Today, 16:32 Zverev defeated Darderi and advanced to the fourth round of the Masters in Rome Football news Today, 16:07 Barcelona intends to sign the leader of Athletic Bilbao Football news Today, 15:58 "A significant triumph". Arteta commented regarding Arsenal's success at Old Trafford Football news Today, 15:40 The Premier League is cracking down on illegal broadcasts and threatening hefty fines Football news Today, 15:18 The goalkeeper of Athletico Paranaense denied rumors of his transfer to Inter
Sport Predictions
Tennis 13 may 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Tennis 13 may 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Angelique Kerber prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 USA vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Lecce vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Germany vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Football 13 may 2024 Brugge vs Union St. Gilloise prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024