Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

On Monday in the UPL scheduled two meetings, among which the confrontation Kolos - LNZ Cherkasy. Prediction for the match of the mentioned teams is made by Dailysports experts.

Kolos

Three matches before the end of the championship Kolos is 12th in the standings, the gap from the danger zone is 3 points, with a game in reserve. The place in the elite next season is not guaranteed, although there are good chances to keep the place.

In the last round the team lost to Zara with the score 0:1, although the team played more active than the opponent, made four times more shots on goal. Kolos is not in the best shape now, the winless streak lasts for three matches, during this period they managed to score only one point. There are problems with the attack, only 18 goals scored in 27 games, only one team scores less.

LNZ Cherkasy

As for the debutant of the elite division, LNZ Cherkasy plays quite well, occupying a solid eighth place. The gap from the danger zone is 6 points, with a game in hand. In other words, it is enough to get one point in three games to stay in the elite, without thinking about the competitors.

In the last round the club lost to one of the outsiders Obolon - 0:1, although the battle was about equal. This defeat was the second consecutive defeat, and the series without victories increased to three matches, during this period the club did not score, scoring only one point.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

In the match of the first round, the rivals failed to determine the winner - 1:1.

Only in 3 games out of 27 with Kolos scored more than two goals.

Matches with Cherkassy are more productive, in 12 cases out of 27 the betting total of more than 2.5 goals was scored.

Kolos vs LNZ Cherkasy Prediction

In this pairing at first there was no favorite, but then the quotes for Kolos fell a bit. We expect an unpredictable battle of direct competitors, who are separated by only three points in the standings. We do not expect a lot of goals scored in this pair, a bet on a total of less than 2 goals looks workable.