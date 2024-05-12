RU RU
Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Zorya vs Veres prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024

Jason Collins
Zorya vs Veres prediction Photo: https://www.ua-football.com/ Author unknown
Zorya Zorya
Premier League Ukraine 13 may 2024, 11:00 Zorya - Veres
-
- : -
Ukraine, Kyiv, Liviy Bereh
Veres Veres
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
On May 13, their meeting in the UPL will be held Zorya - Veres. Exclusive prediction for the confrontation of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Zorya

This season “men” spent weakly, although they should keep their place in the elite division. The team is ninth in the championship, the gap from the danger zone is 5 points, and there is a game in reserve.

Zorya in the last round won a crucial victory over direct rival Kolos - 1:0, although the opponent was definitely not worse. Thus, the Luhansk club broke the series of four meetings without victories, for this unfortunate interval managed to gain only two points. It will not be possible to save this season, we need to at least finish the championship well.

Veres

Rivne club looks hard in the current season, the team occupies the 14th line, and this is the zone of transition matches, it will be difficult to get to the saving 12th place, the gap from this position is 6 points. It is important for Veres not to fall into the relegation zone, as two pursuers are at a distance of one point, but compared to them there is a game in reserve.

In the last round Veres gained a crucial home victory over direct rival Minay with the score 3:1. The mentioned success not only allowed to take three points, but also broke the series of four matches without wins.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • The face-to-face confrontation of the first round ended in a productive draw with a score of 2:2.
  • In the last three meetings with Zorya less than three goals were scored.
  • Verez's away games are rarely productive, only in 4 matches out of 13 there was a betting total of less than 2.5 goals.

Zorya vs Veres Prediction

In this pair Zorya is the favorite, although the level of motivation should be higher at Veres. Expect a difficult and unpredictable match, which can end with any outcome. A bet on the exchange of goals looks attractive here.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
