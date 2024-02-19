Slovakia ready to let their coach go to Napoli

The Slovak Football Federation has granted permission for the national team's head coach, Francesco Calzona, to commence work with Napoli, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

If Calzona manages to reach an agreement with Napoli, he will combine his roles at the club and with the Slovak national team at least until the conclusion of the Euro 2024 championship. Today, Calzona and Napoli will conduct their final round of negotiations.

In the position of Napoli's head coach, Calzona may replace Walter Mazzarri, who took charge of the team in November 2023. Under Mazzarri's guidance, the Italian champions won only 6 out of 17 matches. After 24 rounds, Napoli currently occupies the ninth position in Serie A.

The 55-year-old Calzona previously worked at Napoli as an assistant to both Luciano Spalletti and Maurizio Sarri. In the summer of 2022, he became the head coach of the Slovak national team, leading them to Euro 2024.

In the Euro 2024 tournament, the Slovak national team will compete in a group against Belgium, Romania, and the winner of the playoff in League B (Israel, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, or Ukraine).

Napoli is set to play their first match in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Barcelona on February 21st.