Mazzarri could face dismissal from Napoli as early as next week

The leadership of Napoli is dissatisfied with the team's results and may dismiss the head coach, Walter Mazzarri.

According to Football Italia, the current coach of the Neapolitans could be sacked after the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Barcelona, in case of defeat.

If Mazzarri is dismissed after the match against Barcelona, he could be replaced by former Milan and Sampdoria coach, Marco Giampaolo.

It is worth recalling that Mazzarri took over Napoli in November, replacing Rudi Garcia. The 62-year-old Italian signed a contract with the club until the end of the season.

Napoli is currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings. The Blues are showing one of the worst performances among the reigning Serie A champions in the post-title season.