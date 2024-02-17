And that's not the limit. Napoli is one of the worst reigning champions in Serie A history

Napoli is having a dismal season following last year's championship.

After today's draw with Genoa (1:1), the Neapolitan team is trailing league leaders Inter by 27 points, sitting in ninth place in the table.

Currently, this is the fourth worst result among reigning Serie A champions in the post-championship season.

Only five times before has a reigning Serie A champion finished the following season trailing by 20 or more points from the new leader. These instances were Torino in the 1949/50 season (-21 points), Juventus in 1961/62 (-24 points), Bologna in 1964/65 (-20 points), Milan in 1996/97 (-22 points), and in the 2022/23 season (-20 points).

Earlier reports indicated that Napoli's leader Victor Osimhen is of interest to the French football giant, PSG.