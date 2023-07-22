RU RU
Shakhtar won for the first time under a new coach

Shakhtar won for the first time under a new coach

Football news
Shakhtar won for the first time under a new coach Photo: Shakhtar's Instagram / Author unknown

In a friendly match consisting of four periods of thirty minutes each, Donetsk-based team "Shakhtar" defeated Dutch side "Utrecht" with a score of 4-2.

Lassina Traore opened the scoring for Shakhtar early in the first period. Towards the end of the first period, Bogdan Vyunnyk extended the Ukrainian club's lead. In the closing stages of the second period, Georgiy Sudakov increased the advantage further. On the 80th minute, Sean Klaiber reduced the deficit for the Dutch club. Just a couple of minutes later, Utrecht scored their second goal through Othmane Boussaid. Yaroslav Rakitskiy sealed the final score with a goal on the 84th minute.

This match marked Shakhtar's first victory under the guidance of their new coach, Patrick van Leeuwen.

Friendly Match:

"Utrecht" (Netherlands) - "Shakhtar" (Donetsk, Ukraine) - 2:4 (0:1, 0:2, 2:1, 0:0)
Goals: Traore, 2 - 0:1, Vyunnyk, 30+1 - 0:2, Sudakov, 58 - 0:3, Klaiber, 80 - 1:3, Boussaid, 82 - 2:3, Rakitskiy, 84 - 2:4

Shakhtar (starting lineup): Riznyk (Trubin, 31), Gocholeishvili, Bondar, Matviyenko, Topalov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Kryskiv, Zubkov (Toirov, 45), Vyunnyk (Neverton, 31), Traore.

Shakhtar's lineup for the third and fourth periods: Tvardovskyi (Puzankov, 91), Korniienko (Pedrinho, 91), Rakitskiy, Kozik, Konoplia (Farina, 106), Glushchenko, Nazarina (Castillo, 91), Ocheretko, Sikan, Kashchuk, Kelsi.

Utrecht (starting lineup): De Keizer, Ter Avest, Van der Hoorn, Virgiver, El Karouani, Brouwers, Gustafson, Syhre, Azarkan, Duwekas, Ramselaar.

Robert Sykes
Related teams and leagues
Shakhtar Donetsk FC Utrecht Premier League Ukraine Eredivisie Netherlands
