Sevilla with hockey score lost in La Liga match

Football news Today, 16:39
In the 2nd round of the Spanish Championship, "Sevilla" suffered a defeat to the club "Alaves" away from home. The match took place in Vitoria at the Mendizorrotza Stadium and ended with a victory for the hosts with a score of 4:3.

At the beginning of the match, Luis Rioja opened the scoring with an assist from Jon Aldalur. In the 15th minute, the guests equalized thanks to an own goal by Abdelkadir Akbar. In the 41st minute, Eric Lamela put the guests ahead with an assist from Lucas Ocampos. Towards the end of the first half, Ruben Duarte restored the balance, with a goal assisted by Rioja. In the 54th minute, "Alaves" regained the lead with a goal from Kike assisted by Aldalur. A few minutes later, Kike scored his second goal, making it 4-2 with a pass from Rioja. In the final moments of the match, Rafa Mir narrowed the score difference.

With three points, "Alaves" climbed to 8th place in the La Liga standings. "Sevilla," with 0 points, dropped to 18th place.

"Alaves" - "Sevilla" - 4:3 (2:2, 2:1)
Goals: 1:0 - 7 Rioja, 1:1 - 15, own goal by Akbar, 1:2 - 41 Lamela, 2:2 - 44 Duarte, 3:2 - 54 Kike Garcia, 4:2 - 59 Kike Garcia, 4:3 - 90+7 Rafa Mir.

"Alaves": Sivera, Gorosabel, Sedlar, Akbar, Duarte (Marin, 87), Benavides (Antonio Blanco, 79), Guevara, Guridi, Alkain (Javi Lopez, 67), Kike Garcia (Silla, 79), Rioja (de la Fuente, 87).

"Sevilla": Dmitrovic, Navas, Salas, Gudelj, Acunya (Pedrosa, 46), Rakitic (Fernando, 46), Lamela, Ocampos (Oliver Torres, 60), Suso (Rafa Mir, 75), Jordan (Corona, 75), En-Nesyri.

Yellow cards: Gudelj (62), Gorosabel (90), Oliver Torres (90).

