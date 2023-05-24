Sevilla failed to defeat the worst team in La Liga

In the 36th round of the Spanish La Liga, Sevilla played a draw away against Elche with a score of 1-1.

Eric Lamela opened the scoring in the 10th minute, but Tete Morente equalized for Elche in the middle of the first half. Sevilla played with 10 men from the 18th minute due to Pape Guye's dismissal.

With 49 points, Sevilla currently occupies the 9th position in the La Liga standings. Elche, with 21 points, sits in the last 20th place and has already been relegated to Segunda Division.

Elche - Sevilla - 1:1 (1:1)

Goals: Lamela, 10 - 0:1, Morente, 25 - 1:1

Elche: Badia, Fernandez-Mirapeix (Koljadov, 46), Bigas, Donk, Clerc, Morente, Fidel (Guti, 72), Gumbau, Josan (Lerola, 79), Ntéka (Ponce, 66), Boyé (Milla, 66).

Sevilla: Dmitrovic, Navas (Montiel, 71), Rekik, Bade, Telles, Acuña (Gil, 78), Fernando (Rakitic, 70), Lamela (Gudelj, 55), Ocampos, Guye, En-Nesyri (Rafa Mir, 78).

Red card: Guye (18).

