RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Scandal looms. Barcelona's president criticised the referees of Real Madrid's last match

Scandal looms. Barcelona's president criticised the referees of Real Madrid's last match

Football news Today, 03:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Scandal looms. Barcelona's president criticised the referees of Real Madrid's last match Scandal looms. Barcelona's president criticised the referees of Real Madrid's last match

During the awards ceremony for the best players of the year according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's President Joan Laporta commented on the scandalous officiating in the Real Madrid – Almeria match (3:2).

"What transpired at the Bernabéu is a disgrace. I believe it is imperative to respond to the pressure that has been evident on referees throughout the entire season", – stated Laporta.

Recalling the match, Almeria led 2-0 in the first half, but after the break, Real Madrid staged a comeback. In the course of the second half, referee Francisco Hernandez consulted VAR three times. Initially, he awarded a penalty for a handball by an Almeria defender, later disallowed Almeria's goal for an attacking foul, and counted Vinícius' goal, deeming it a shoulder strike.

After the game, Almeria players and the team's head coach, Gaizka Garitano, asserted that their team had been robbed.

With this victory, Real Madrid maintained their position in second place with 50 points, but the Madrid team has one game in hand.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Almeria LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:35 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON
La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Yesterday, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road
Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League
The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79 Football news Yesterday, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:33 A Saudi club wants to acquire a defender from Tottenham Football news Today, 04:31 Ghana's national team set their own African Cup of Nations anti-record Football news Today, 04:02 Belgium talent. Liverpool is already looking for a long-term replacement for Salah Football news Today, 03:46 Barcelona intends to keep two players in its ranks Football news Today, 03:35 Scandal looms. Barcelona's president criticised the referees of Real Madrid's last match Football news Today, 03:17 Bayern Munich is not in a hurry to extend the contract with its key player Basketball news Today, 03:07 Even Durant was shocked. Embiid played a historic game against San Antonio Tennis news Today, 02:09 Goff advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career Hockey news Today, 01:35 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:20 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Sport Predictions
Football Today Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing Today Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Guinea vs Senegal prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Gambia vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football Today Braga vs Sporting prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Mauritania vs Algeria prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024