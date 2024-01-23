Scandal looms. Barcelona's president criticised the referees of Real Madrid's last match

During the awards ceremony for the best players of the year according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's President Joan Laporta commented on the scandalous officiating in the Real Madrid – Almeria match (3:2).

"What transpired at the Bernabéu is a disgrace. I believe it is imperative to respond to the pressure that has been evident on referees throughout the entire season", – stated Laporta.

Recalling the match, Almeria led 2-0 in the first half, but after the break, Real Madrid staged a comeback. In the course of the second half, referee Francisco Hernandez consulted VAR three times. Initially, he awarded a penalty for a handball by an Almeria defender, later disallowed Almeria's goal for an attacking foul, and counted Vinícius' goal, deeming it a shoulder strike.

After the game, Almeria players and the team's head coach, Gaizka Garitano, asserted that their team had been robbed.

With this victory, Real Madrid maintained their position in second place with 50 points, but the Madrid team has one game in hand.