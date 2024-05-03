For the first time in 31 years. A Knicks player has achieved a unique achievement

On May 3rd, in the sixth NBA playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Knicks, New York won with a score of 118:115.

In this match, basketball player Jalen Brunson became the most productive player on the court. He scored 41 points, grabbed three rebounds, and made 12 assists. Importantly and historically, he became the first player since 1993 to score 39+ points in four consecutive playoff games – the last to achieve this feat was Michael Jordan. Recall that in the third game, Branson scored 39 points, in the fourth – 47, and in the fifth – 40.

The Knicks advanced to the next round of the NBA playoffs, where they will face the Indiana Pacers. The first match will take place overnight on May 7th.

By the way, overnight, the Indiana Pacers convincingly defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 120:98 in the sixth game of the first-round playoff series. Ultimately, Indiana won the series with a score of 4:2. This victory marks the Pacers' first playoff series win in 30 years. Back in May 1994, Indiana defeated Orlando 3:0 in the first round of the playoffs.