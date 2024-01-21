A fiery match in La Liga. Real Madrid secured a victory over Almeria, overcoming a two-goal deficit

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 12:21
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Real Madrid, at Santiago Bernabeu, faced the La Liga underdog Almeria. The teams clashed in the 21st round of the Spanish championship.

The match's beginning proved to be a genuine shock for Carlo Ancelotti's team: the audacious visitors took the lead less than a minute after the initial whistle. Largie Ramazani concluded a swift counterattack by Almeria with a precise strike.

Following this, the Whites intensified the pressure on the guests' goal, but unexpectedly for the Bernabeu crowd, conceded for the second time. Edgar Gonzalez doubled the advantage for the red and whites.

The second half commenced with Real Madrid's total dominance in ball control. Another attack by the Whites led to a penalty being awarded in favor of Real for a handball by Kaiky in his team's penalty area. Jude Bellingham converted the penalty.

After a few minutes, Almeria scored a third goal, but the goal was disallowed after VAR review due to Sergio Arribas' foul in the attack. Real continued to press the guests' goal and equalized through the efforts of Vinícius Júnior.

With more than 30 minutes of playing time remaining, Ancelotti's team persisted in pushing their opponent. Firstly, Bellingham put the ball into the net on the 77th minute, but the goal was not counted after another VAR review. However, in injury time, Carvajal scored a legitimate goal after a pass from Bellingham, securing three determined points for his team.

La Liga, 21st round
Real Madrid - Almeria - 3:2
Goals: Bellingham, 56 (penalty), Vinícius, 67, Carvajal, 90+9 - Ramazani, 1, E. Gonzalez, 43

