"It's quite funny." Amorim commented on rumours of a move to West Ham

After the failure with Liverpool, Sporting's head coach Ruben Amorim started to be linked with a move to West Ham, and the specialist was even seen in London recently. In all the rumours he blames journalists, with whom, as Amorim admitted, he tries to be honest.

"I try to be honest with you and then there are series in which I offer myself to other clubs, which is quite funny. I try to be honest. There are situations where we try to leave through the big door, but situations are different. The age of my kids...

But I assure you it's going to be a lot more boring, but I'm going to be a little different in that regard. What the fans can expect from me is the same as always. I love it here, I always give my best to the club and I will continue to do so. I have a contract and I will continue to coach Sporting," Amorim said in a conversation with O Jogo.