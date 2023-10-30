RU RU NG NG
Sancho could move to the Premier League leader

Football news 30 oct 2023
Tottenham boss Angelos Postecoglou is interested in signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

According to information from the Todofichajes website, a transfer is likely during the winter transfer window.

According to the source, the coach of the London team has no doubt that Sancho will be able to strengthen his squad and help Spurs in the fight for the championship in the English Premier League.

It was previously reported that Manchester United are ready to let Sancho go.

The player was recently suspended from training with the first team after he had refused to apologize to coach Erik ten Hag. In particular, the English footballer accused him of lying on social networks, commenting on his absence from the squad for the match against Arsenal.

Jadon Sancho has been playing for Manchester United since 2021. The young footballer’s agreement is valid until the summer of 2026. In his first two seasons after joining Manchester United, he scored nine goals and provided six assists in the English Premier League.

He has played just 76 minutes this season, making three appearances as a substitute.

Sport Predictions
