Newcastle set a club record in the Premier League
Football news Today, 12:07
Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
Newcastle United played a home match against Brighton in the 37th round of the Premier League.
The teams played to a 1:1 draw. Veltman scored for the Seagulls, while the Magpies responded with a precise strike from Longstaff.
Newcastle has scored in all 19 home matches of the 2023/24 Premier League season. For the first time in their history, they have scored in all of their home matches in a single campaign in the English league.
After 36 matches played, Eddie Howe's team occupies sixth place in the Premier League. Before the end of the season, the black and whites will face Manchester United and Brentford.
Earlier reports indicated that Newcastle is prepared to make their forward the highest-paid player in the club's history.
