Newcastle bosses will have a lot on their minds in the summer transfer window. It is necessary to determine who must leave the club to fulfil the requirements of financial fair-play, and in relation to whom it is necessary to make efforts to prevent them from leaving the camp "forty". And the players in the latter category have already started to emerge.

Newcastle are confident that they will be able to keep striker Alexander Isak in the team, offering him a new contract with an increased salary. No exact figures have been named, but according to TBR Football, the Swede will become the highest paid player in Newcastle's entire history.

The contract will also include a clause similar to before the pay-off of another Forties star, Bruno Guimarães, which will be one hundred million pounds only in the first month of the transfer window, as we previously reported.

Isak is attracting attention from Chelsea and Arsenal, but Newcastle insist they will not let the Swede go for any money.