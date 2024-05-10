RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Newcastle are ready to make their forward the highest paid player in the club's history

Newcastle are ready to make their forward the highest paid player in the club's history

Football news Today, 10:14
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Newcastle are ready to make their forward the highest paid player in the club's history Newcastle are ready to make their forward the highest paid player in the club's history

Newcastle bosses will have a lot on their minds in the summer transfer window. It is necessary to determine who must leave the club to fulfil the requirements of financial fair-play, and in relation to whom it is necessary to make efforts to prevent them from leaving the camp "forty". And the players in the latter category have already started to emerge.

Newcastle are confident that they will be able to keep striker Alexander Isak in the team, offering him a new contract with an increased salary. No exact figures have been named, but according to TBR Football, the Swede will become the highest paid player in Newcastle's entire history.

The contract will also include a clause similar to before the pay-off of another Forties star, Bruno Guimarães, which will be one hundred million pounds only in the first month of the transfer window, as we previously reported.

Isak is attracting attention from Chelsea and Arsenal, but Newcastle insist they will not let the Swede go for any money.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Premier League England
Popular news
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappe has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 14:54 The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappé has been revealed
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Yesterday, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 11:04 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 10:49 Barcelona want to sign Pepe from Porto Tennis news Today, 10:39 Zverev effortlessly advanced to the next round of the Masters in Rome Football news Today, 10:14 Newcastle are ready to make their forward the highest paid player in the club's history Football news Today, 10:08 The Chelsea footballer has set a historic achievement for the club. What is it? Hockey news Today, 09:49 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Tennis news Today, 09:43 The ninth-ranked player in the world was eliminated at the start of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 09:25 A midfielder from Manchester United has sustained an injury and will miss the upcoming match Football news Today, 09:13 Ten Hag is appealing to Man United bosses for common sense in making a decision on his future Football news Today, 08:44 Lopetegui could bring two former charges with him to West Ham
Sport Predictions
Football Today Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Austria vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024